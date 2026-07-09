Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Griffith & Werner Inc.

Griffith & Werner Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 137.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,184 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.6% of Griffith & Werner Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Griffith & Werner Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 158.4% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 87.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,255 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,370 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $140.57 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $183.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.42. The firm has a market cap of $404.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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