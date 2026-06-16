Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 5,939 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. TritonPoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 266,672 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $51,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 4.3%

Oracle stock opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $552.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The business's 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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