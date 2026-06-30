Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,111 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors' holdings in Oracle were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.86. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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