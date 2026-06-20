Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 19,391.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826,195 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,811,695 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned about 0.10% of Oracle worth $550,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,525,291 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,081,118,000 after buying an additional 1,676,629 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average of $177.39. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here