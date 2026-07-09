Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,056 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 222,219 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $114,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $140.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average of $172.42. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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