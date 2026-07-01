Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle announced new Fusion Agentic Applications for supply chain management and a new AI-powered coaching assistant in Oracle Cloud HCM, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across enterprise software and cloud products. Oracle Adds New Fusion Agentic Applications to Help Customers Improve Supply Chain Performance

Oracle announced new for supply chain management and a new AI-powered coaching assistant in Oracle Cloud HCM, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across enterprise software and cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also received fresh recognition in industry reports, including leader status in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled utility customer experience management and in Chartis credit lending operations, which supports the company’s competitive positioning in vertical software. Oracle Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Utility Customer Experience Management Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment

Oracle also received fresh recognition in industry reports, including leader status in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled utility customer experience management and in Chartis credit lending operations, which supports the company’s competitive positioning in vertical software. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and market chatter continue to frame Oracle as a potential long-term AI infrastructure winner, with some reports arguing the stock may be oversold after its sharp recent decline.

Analyst commentary and market chatter continue to frame Oracle as a potential long-term AI infrastructure winner, with some reports arguing the stock may be oversold after its sharp recent decline. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Oracle’s heavy AI/data-center capital spending and debt-funded buildout, with several articles warning that free cash flow will be the key test of whether the strategy can deliver attractive returns.

Investors remain focused on Oracle’s heavy AI/data-center capital spending and debt-funded buildout, with several articles warning that free cash flow will be the key test of whether the strategy can deliver attractive returns. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment has also been hurt by reports that Oracle has fallen for multiple straight sessions and suffered a steep weekly drop, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s net worth has fallen sharply alongside the stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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