Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,975 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 25.9% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud AI partnership: Oracle and Google Cloud will make Google’s Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite. The integration could help thousands of enterprise customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and build agentic applications, strengthening Oracle’s cloud platform and AI monetization prospects. Oracle to Make Gemini Models Available to Thousands of Enterprise Applications Customers

Oracle and Google Cloud will make Google’s Gemini models available across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and NetSuite. The integration could help thousands of enterprise customers automate workflows, improve decision-making and build agentic applications, strengthening Oracle’s cloud platform and AI monetization prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside: Coverage points to a consensus price target near $248 and notes that three Wall Street analysts have targets of $400. The forecasts reflect confidence that Oracle’s cloud growth and AI-related demand are not fully reflected in its depressed valuation. 3 Wall Street Analysts Have Oracle Going to $400

Coverage points to a consensus price target near $248 and notes that three Wall Street analysts have targets of $400. The forecasts reflect confidence that Oracle’s cloud growth and AI-related demand are not fully reflected in its depressed valuation. Positive Sentiment: Backlog viewed as undervalued: Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations and cloud backlog are receiving little credit from the market. If converted into revenue as expected, the backlog could support stronger long-term growth. Oracle’s Massive Backlog Gets No Credit

Bullish commentary argues that Oracle’s large, OCI-driven remaining performance obligations and cloud backlog are receiving little credit from the market. If converted into revenue as expected, the backlog could support stronger long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI-cloud rebound: Oracle’s move occurred alongside a sharp recovery in AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting that sector-wide risk appetite and technical factors are also contributing, rather than the movement being driven solely by company fundamentals. AI Cloud Names Snap Back

Oracle’s move occurred alongside a sharp recovery in AI infrastructure stocks, suggesting that sector-wide risk appetite and technical factors are also contributing, rather than the movement being driven solely by company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Debt and capital-spending risks remain: Reporting highlights the substantial debt Oracle has taken on to build data centers for AI workloads. Heavy investment could pressure cash flow and returns if cloud demand or utilization falls short of expectations. Five Takeaways From the Times Investigation Into Larry Ellison’s A.I. Gamble

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Oracle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.9%

Oracle stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $114.50 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $374.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company's 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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