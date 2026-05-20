Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,528 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

ORCL opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s defense AI business is expanding, including new U.S. Department of Defense work and an $88 million Air Force cloud modernization contract through 2028, which adds to the company’s growing backlog in secure AI and cloud infrastructure. Oracle’s Expanding Defense AI Role And What It Could Mean For Investors

Oracle’s defense AI business is expanding, including new U.S. Department of Defense work and an $88 million Air Force cloud modernization contract through 2028, which adds to the company’s growing backlog in secure AI and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Oracle as a potential AI infrastructure beneficiary, with some noting meaningful upside as hyperscalers and enterprise customers keep investing in AI and quantum-related infrastructure. 2 Quantum Hyperscaler Stocks With 30% Price Target to Watch in May

Analysts continue to view Oracle as a potential AI infrastructure beneficiary, with some noting meaningful upside as hyperscalers and enterprise customers keep investing in AI and quantum-related infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: A new market report highlights strong long-term demand for behavioral and mental health software, a healthcare IT category that can support Oracle’s broader cloud and enterprise software ecosystem. Global Behavioral and Mental Health Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 11.9 Billion by 2035

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here