Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,234 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $178.44 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $121.24 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $513.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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