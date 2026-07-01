Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Oracle by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in Oracle by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after buying an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,605.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $775,048,000 after buying an additional 3,743,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle announced new Fusion Agentic Applications for supply chain management and a new AI-powered coaching assistant in Oracle Cloud HCM, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across enterprise software and cloud products. Oracle Adds New Fusion Agentic Applications to Help Customers Improve Supply Chain Performance

Oracle announced new for supply chain management and a new AI-powered coaching assistant in Oracle Cloud HCM, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across enterprise software and cloud products. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also received fresh recognition in industry reports, including leader status in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled utility customer experience management and in Chartis credit lending operations, which supports the company’s competitive positioning in vertical software. Oracle Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Utility Customer Experience Management Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment

Oracle also received fresh recognition in industry reports, including leader status in the IDC MarketScape for AI-enabled utility customer experience management and in Chartis credit lending operations, which supports the company’s competitive positioning in vertical software. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and market chatter continue to frame Oracle as a potential long-term AI infrastructure winner, with some reports arguing the stock may be oversold after its sharp recent decline.

Analyst commentary and market chatter continue to frame Oracle as a potential long-term AI infrastructure winner, with some reports arguing the stock may be oversold after its sharp recent decline. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Oracle’s heavy AI/data-center capital spending and debt-funded buildout, with several articles warning that free cash flow will be the key test of whether the strategy can deliver attractive returns.

Investors remain focused on Oracle’s heavy AI/data-center capital spending and debt-funded buildout, with several articles warning that free cash flow will be the key test of whether the strategy can deliver attractive returns. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment has also been hurt by reports that Oracle has fallen for multiple straight sessions and suffered a steep weekly drop, while Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison’s net worth has fallen sharply alongside the stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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