Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,564 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.4% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Oracle by 882.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $972,798,000 after buying an additional 4,482,934 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 333.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average is $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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