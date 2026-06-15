Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,216 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 73,388 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Oracle were worth $67,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $184.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.77. The company has a market capitalization of $529.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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