Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,636 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 11,757 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,748,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 69,582 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Oracle by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,907 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $183.47. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $545.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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