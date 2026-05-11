Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 34,298 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $195.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $563.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.85. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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