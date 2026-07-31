Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Union Heritage Capital LLC

Union Heritage Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,187 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 3.2% of Union Heritage Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $114.50 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $367.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company's 50 day moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here