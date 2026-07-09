Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,666,848 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 197,688 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Oracle worth $539,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 879,479 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $127,597,000 after purchasing an additional 121,455 shares during the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,255 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $140.57 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business's 50 day moving average is $183.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.42. The company has a market cap of $404.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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