Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,122 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 1,266,751 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings in Oracle were worth $42,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Oracle by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 38,417 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 285,316 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services.

Oracle beat fiscal Q4 estimates, with adjusted EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 93% year over year and the company cited a record $638 billion remaining performance obligation, signaling strong demand for its AI and cloud services. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Article Title

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management awarded Oracle a $395.8 million federal HR modernization contract, expanding Oracle’s government cloud footprint and adding a new revenue stream tied to more than 2 million federal employees. Positive Sentiment: Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff.

Several recent analyst notes remained bullish, with firms like Guggenheim, Piper Sandler, BMO Capital Markets, and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating constructive ratings and higher price targets, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names.

Zacks noted that the broader earnings revisions trend for 2026 has been improving, especially in Technology, which may support sentiment for Oracle and other software/cloud names. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow.

Oracle’s stock fell sharply because management said AI-related capital expenditures will be far higher than expected, with FY2027 capex potentially reaching $95 billion and plans to raise about $40 billion more through debt and equity financing, raising concerns about dilution, leverage, and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to warnings that margins may step down as Oracle ramps data-center buildout, while a cyber issue in PeopleSoft and reports of active exploitation added a small layer of operational risk. Article Title

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $184.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.77. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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