Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Position Trimmed by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,444 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 27,165 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,368 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $140.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average of $172.42. The firm has a market cap of $404.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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