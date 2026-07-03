Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,361 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $679,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:JPM opened at $333.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $343.45. The stock has a market cap of $894.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $340.88.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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