Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 449.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,694 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:NOW opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,906,098. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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