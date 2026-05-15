ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 342.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.4% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 392,988 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $33,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Starbucks by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,670 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213,401 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Starbucks Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. New Street Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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