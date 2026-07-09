Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,975,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Glj Research raised Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $317.91 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $324.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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