Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,216 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 23,334 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $138.16 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point set a $120.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised Check Point Software Technologies from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. This represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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