Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $37.54 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,592 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Oracle were worth $37,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here