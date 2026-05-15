Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $3.07 Million in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,380 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Pinterest's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinterest from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Trending Headlines about Pinterest

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Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,000. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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