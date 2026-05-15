Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 4,321 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 685 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Get Ares Management alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Ares Management from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ares Management from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $166.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $195.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average of $138.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.54%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Ares Management's payout ratio is 251.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company's stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ares Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ares Management wasn't on the list.

While Ares Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here