Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Laureate Education $LAUR

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 328.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company's stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts: Sign Up

Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.40. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $272.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.88.

View Our Latest Report on Laureate Education

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Laureate Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Laureate Education wasn't on the list.

While Laureate Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here