O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,638 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.77 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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