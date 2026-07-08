O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,017 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 19,059 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

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More O'Reilly Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting O'Reilly Automotive this week:

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

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