Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,135 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Starbucks makes up about 1.5% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 313 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Starbucks reported adjusted Q3 earnings of $0.85 per share , well above the $0.66 analyst consensus, while revenue of $9.32 billion also exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS increased sharply from $0.50 a year earlier. Reuters article

Starbucks reported adjusted Q3 earnings of , well above the $0.66 analyst consensus, while revenue of also exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS increased sharply from $0.50 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Global comparable-store sales rose 7.9% , beating the 5.7% expectation, driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in transactions. North American revenue reportedly climbed 7% to $7.4 billion, reinforcing the view that traffic—not merely higher prices—is powering the recovery. Starbucks Q3 results

Global comparable-store sales rose , beating the 5.7% expectation, driven primarily by a 4.2% increase in transactions. North American revenue reportedly climbed 7% to $7.4 billion, reinforcing the view that traffic—not merely higher prices—is powering the recovery. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.55-$2.65 , from $2.25-$2.45, and now expects full-year global comparable sales growth of approximately 6%. Expanding margins and faster service are supporting investor confidence in the turnaround. Starbucks turnaround and outlook

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , from $2.25-$2.45, and now expects full-year global comparable sales growth of approximately 6%. Expanding margins and faster service are supporting investor confidence in the turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reactions were generally supportive: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 and Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $115. Starbucks is also testing carbonated versions of its Refreshers, expanding its non-coffee product lineup for younger consumers. Starbucks carbonated Refreshers

Analyst reactions were generally supportive: TD Cowen reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $120 target, while Wells Fargo raised its target to $125 and Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $115. Starbucks is also testing carbonated versions of its Refreshers, expanding its non-coffee product lineup for younger consumers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinions remain mixed. UBS, Citigroup and DA Davidson raised targets to $112, $112 and $110 while maintaining neutral ratings; Wolfe Research kept a Hold rating. BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $92 but retained an Underperform rating, citing limited upside.

Analyst opinions remain mixed. UBS, Citigroup and DA Davidson raised targets to $112, $112 and $110 while maintaining neutral ratings; Wolfe Research kept a Hold rating. BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $92 but retained an Underperform rating, citing limited upside. Negative Sentiment: Despite the operational improvement, revenue declined 1.4% year over year, partly reflecting the China joint-venture structure, and the shares trade at a high valuation after their recent rally. That valuation leaves less room for execution missteps or a slowdown in comparable sales growth.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $679,033 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.04. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's payout ratio is currently 142.53%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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