Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,999 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 66,960 shares of the company's stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 131,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,566,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 15,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $257.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.86. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $267.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission approved RINVOQ® for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older. The Phase 3 program demonstrated statistically significant scalp, eyebrow, and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. The approval expands RINVOQ’s commercial opportunity in Europe. RINVOQ alopecia areata approval

The European Commission approved RINVOQ® for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older. The Phase 3 program demonstrated statistically significant scalp, eyebrow, and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. The approval expands RINVOQ’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Positive Sentiment: RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo, making it the first and only systemic treatment approved for that condition in the region. The decision was supported by positive Phase 3 repigmentation data and could further diversify RINVOQ growth. RINVOQ vitiligo approval

RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo, making it the first and only systemic treatment approved for that condition in the region. The decision was supported by positive Phase 3 repigmentation data and could further diversify RINVOQ growth. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie began a first-in-human Phase 1 trial of ABBV-859, providing an early-stage pipeline catalyst. The program is not expected to affect near-term earnings, but investors may view it as evidence of continued investment in long-term growth. ABBV-859 Phase 1 trial

AbbVie began a first-in-human Phase 1 trial of ABBV-859, providing an early-stage pipeline catalyst. The program is not expected to affect near-term earnings, but investors may view it as evidence of continued investment in long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying and a modest increase in an analyst’s 2027 earnings forecast indicate that some traders and analysts remain bullish on AbbVie’s longer-term earnings outlook.

Unusually heavy call-option buying and a modest increase in an analyst’s 2027 earnings forecast indicate that some traders and analysts remain bullish on AbbVie’s longer-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics will hold its annual JUVÉDERM® Day on August 19, supporting consumer engagement and the aesthetics franchise, although the promotional event is unlikely to materially change near-term financial results. JUVÉDERM Day announcement

Allergan Aesthetics will hold its annual JUVÉDERM® Day on August 19, supporting consumer engagement and the aesthetics franchise, although the promotional event is unlikely to materially change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on AbbVie’s second-quarter earnings report due July 31. A slight reduction in one 2026 earnings estimate was offset by a higher 2027 forecast, leaving expectations mixed ahead of the report.

Investors are also focused on AbbVie’s second-quarter earnings report due July 31. A slight reduction in one 2026 earnings estimate was offset by a higher 2027 forecast, leaving expectations mixed ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie’s proposed acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics faces an investigation into the deal’s price and transaction process. While the review does not establish wrongdoing, it introduces regulatory and execution uncertainty around the transaction. Apogee transaction investigation

AbbVie’s proposed acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics faces an investigation into the deal’s price and transaction process. While the review does not establish wrongdoing, it introduces regulatory and execution uncertainty around the transaction. Negative Sentiment: After a strong multi-year rally, valuation concerns and potential profit-taking may be pressuring ABBV, particularly with the shares trading near their 52-week high and at a rich earnings multiple.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.29.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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