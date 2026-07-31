Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,514 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,514 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 5.0% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ExxonMobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ExxonMobil from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $157.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.55. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $651.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here