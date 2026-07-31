Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 51,374 Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises about 2.2% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bayban purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.44. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.04 , well above the $1.60 analyst consensus and up from $1.46 a year earlier. Revenue increased 5.7% year over year to $12.97 billion , exceeding estimates of approximately $11.74 billion. Bristol Myers raises 2026 forecast as Eliquis and newer medicines power results

Bristol Myers reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , well above the $1.60 analyst consensus and up from $1.46 a year earlier. Revenue increased 5.7% year over year to , exceeding estimates of approximately $11.74 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook to EPS of $6.75-$7.00 and revenue of $49 billion-$50 billion , above consensus forecasts. Management cited strong performance from blood thinner Eliquis and newer products including Camzyos and Reblozyl. Bristol Myers Squibb raises 2026 revenue outlook

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook to EPS of and revenue of , above consensus forecasts. Management cited strong performance from blood thinner Eliquis and newer products including Camzyos and Reblozyl. Positive Sentiment: The growth portfolio reportedly expanded 14%, with continued momentum from Opdivo Qvantig, Breyanzi and Iza-bren. Strong cash flow and a valuation viewed as inexpensive relative to large pharmaceutical peers, along with a dividend yield near 4%, supported bullish analyst commentary. Bristol Myers Squibb upgraded to Buy on positive earnings and outlook

The growth portfolio reportedly expanded 14%, with continued momentum from Opdivo Qvantig, Breyanzi and Iza-bren. Strong cash flow and a valuation viewed as inexpensive relative to large pharmaceutical peers, along with a dividend yield near 4%, supported bullish analyst commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts noted that the transition away from older products remains incomplete. Opdivo sales declined, while patent expirations and legacy portfolio weakness continue to pressure revenue.

Analysts noted that the transition away from older products remains incomplete. Opdivo sales declined, while patent expirations and legacy portfolio weakness continue to pressure revenue. Negative Sentiment: Delayed clinical readouts for Milvexian and Cobenfy, as well as mixed performance from certain pipeline assets, may limit near-term catalysts. Unusually heavy put-option activity also signals that some traders remain cautious about downside risks. Bristol Myers Squibb second-quarter earnings call highlights

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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