Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus set a $300.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $255.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock's fifty day moving average is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average is $238.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $274.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and product expansion support long-term growth. J&J received FDA clearance for its surgical robot and is targeting $100 billion in revenue. The company also raised its dividend for the 64th consecutive year, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors. FDA clearance, dividend and revenue article

J&J received FDA clearance for its surgical robot and is targeting $100 billion in revenue. The company also raised its dividend for the 64th consecutive year, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Oncology and immunology efforts gained momentum. J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform, and formed a Sail Biomedicines partnership focused on in-vivo CAR-T therapies. The agreement includes $785 million in initial payments and an option to acquire Sail for $2.58 billion. J&J biotech deals article

J&J completed its $1 billion acquisition of Firefly Bio, adding a degrader antibody-conjugate platform, and formed a Sail Biomedicines partnership focused on in-vivo CAR-T therapies. The agreement includes $785 million in initial payments and an option to acquire Sail for $2.58 billion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Argus Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $11.68 from $11.56. Recent analyst targets remain broadly above the current trading range. Argus Buy rating article

Argus Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating, while Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $11.68 from $11.56. Recent analyst targets remain broadly above the current trading range. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory progress could expand the pharmaceutical franchise. The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer. The treatment produced a 42% overall response rate in clinical data, but approval and commercial uptake remain uncertain. RYBREVANT FASPRO Priority Review article

The FDA granted Priority Review to subcutaneous RYBREVANT FASPRO for advanced head and neck cancer. The treatment produced a 42% overall response rate in clinical data, but approval and commercial uptake remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Near-term earnings face pressure from strategic spending. J&J lowered its 2026 profit forecast, citing the Firefly acquisition and Sail collaboration. The upfront cash commitments may weigh on earnings and raise questions about the return on those investments. Reuters profit forecast article

J&J lowered its 2026 profit forecast, citing the Firefly acquisition and Sail collaboration. The upfront cash commitments may weigh on earnings and raise questions about the return on those investments. Negative Sentiment: The proposed talc settlement remains a major financial liability. J&J would commit $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 ovarian-cancer claims, subject to at least 95% claimant participation. Investors appear to be shifting attention from reduced legal uncertainty to the size and execution risk of the cash obligation. Talc settlement article

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $5,792,778.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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