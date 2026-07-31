Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,013 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Chevron comprises about 2.3% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealthspire Retirement LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher crude prices following renewed Middle East hostilities are improving the earnings outlook for oil producers. Chevron is also benefiting from increased production in Venezuela, contributing to its recent outperformance among Dow components. Dow Leader Rides Surging Oil Prices And Trump's Venezuela Spoils

Higher crude prices following renewed Middle East hostilities are improving the earnings outlook for oil producers. Chevron is also benefiting from increased production in Venezuela, contributing to its recent outperformance among Dow components. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are anticipating a particularly strong quarter for Chevron and Exxon Mobil, with higher oil prices potentially producing their best combined results in several quarters. Chevron, ExxonMobil Earnings Preview

Analysts are anticipating a particularly strong quarter for Chevron and Exxon Mobil, with higher oil prices potentially producing their best combined results in several quarters. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America favors Chevron over Exxon Mobil, while Erste Group raised its Chevron EPS forecasts to $14.58 for fiscal 2026 and $12.61 for fiscal 2027. The revisions reinforce a constructive analyst view, although estimates remain below the broader full-year consensus of $15.61. Exxon Cut to Neutral at BofA

Bank of America favors Chevron over Exxon Mobil, while Erste Group raised its Chevron EPS forecasts to $14.58 for fiscal 2026 and $12.61 for fiscal 2027. The revisions reinforce a constructive analyst view, although estimates remain below the broader full-year consensus of $15.61. Neutral Sentiment: Friday’s earnings release is the main near-term catalyst. Investors will focus on whether higher oil prices and Venezuela production translate into stronger cash flow and whether Chevron can demonstrate progress in potential growth areas including Iraq, Venezuela, Argentina and power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Chevron Earnings Could Reveal the Oil Giant's Next Growth Engine

Friday’s earnings release is the main near-term catalyst. Investors will focus on whether higher oil prices and Venezuela production translate into stronger cash flow and whether Chevron can demonstrate progress in potential growth areas including Iraq, Venezuela, Argentina and power demand from artificial-intelligence data centers. Negative Sentiment: Expectations are elevated ahead of the report, increasing the risk of profit-taking if results, guidance or growth investments fail to exceed forecasts. Continued Middle East tensions also support crude prices but introduce greater geopolitical and operational volatility.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $146.49 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day moving average of $184.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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