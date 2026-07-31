Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,812 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Ares Capital comprises approximately 1.3% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company's stock.

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Positive Sentiment: Dividend remains attractive: ARCC declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.48 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The annualized payout implies a yield of roughly 10.3% and extends the company’s long dividend record. Ares Capital financial results and dividend announcement

ARCC declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.48 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The annualized payout implies a yield of roughly 10.3% and extends the company’s long dividend record. Positive Sentiment: Core earnings held up: Second-quarter net investment income was $0.50 per share, while reported earnings of $0.47 per share matched analyst expectations. Management highlighted ARCC’s scale, strong liquidity, improving lending terms and balance-sheet flexibility. New investment commitments totaled approximately $2.6 billion, with $2.2 billion funded. Ares Capital Q2 earnings call highlights

Second-quarter net investment income was $0.50 per share, while reported earnings of $0.47 per share matched analyst expectations. Management highlighted ARCC’s scale, strong liquidity, improving lending terms and balance-sheet flexibility. New investment commitments totaled approximately $2.6 billion, with $2.2 billion funded. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive but lowered targets: Truist cut its price target from $22 to $21 while maintaining a “buy” rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced its target from $21 to $20 but kept an “outperform” rating, indicating continued expected upside but more cautious valuation assumptions.

Truist cut its price target from $22 to $21 while maintaining a “buy” rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced its target from $21 to $20 but kept an “outperform” rating, indicating continued expected upside but more cautious valuation assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened year over year: GAAP net income fell to $171 million, or $0.24 per share, from $361 million, or $0.52 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Realized and unrealized losses, along with higher expenses, offset improved investment income. Revenue of $768 million was slightly below the $770.2 million consensus estimate. ARCC Q2 earnings and expenses

GAAP net income fell to $171 million, or $0.24 per share, from $361 million, or $0.52 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Realized and unrealized losses, along with higher expenses, offset improved investment income. Revenue of $768 million was slightly below the $770.2 million consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Net asset value declined: NAV was $19.35 per share at June 30, down from $19.94 at year-end 2025. Management is also navigating a slower transaction market, creating potential pressure on future investment growth and credit performance.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company's fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $22.85.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47. Ares Capital had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Capital's payout ratio is currently 142.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation NASDAQ: ARCC is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC, Ares Capital offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of tailored credit investments, including senior secured loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm's flexible capital structures are designed to support companies seeking growth capital, refinancing or strategic acquisitions.

Through its credit platform, Ares Capital focuses on originations, underwriting and portfolio management across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as healthcare, technology, industrials and business services.

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