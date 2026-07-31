Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,467 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.2% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $1.52 from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings.

US Capital Advisors raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to from $1.44, moving closer to the broader consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm also increased its estimates for Q4 2026, Q1–Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating improved expectations for Kinder Morgan’s pipeline and energy infrastructure earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to $1.50 from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion.

The firm lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to from $1.45, providing a modestly more constructive long-term outlook. Kinder Morgan’s latest reported quarter also exceeded expectations, with $0.37 in EPS versus the $0.31 consensus and revenue of $4.48 billion versus $4.22 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Kinder Morgan Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Wall Street remains somewhat bullish on KMI, but the stock has narrowly lagged the broader market over the past year. The latest estimate changes are relatively small, and US Capital Advisors’ FY2026 forecast is still below the $1.54 consensus. Negative Sentiment: A Kinder Morgan executive disposed of 5,695 shares worth approximately $184,000. Most of the shares—4,145—were withheld for taxes, while 1,550 were sold under a pre-established 10b5-1 trading plan, making the transaction less concerning than an entirely discretionary sale but still a potential near-term sentiment headwind. Kinder Morgan Executive Share Sale

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Kinder Morgan from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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