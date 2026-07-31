Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,979 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.43, exceeding the $1.41 analyst consensus. Productivity savings helped offset inflationary and other cost pressures, while management highlighted strong e-commerce performance and continued shareholder returns. PG Q4 Earnings Beat on Productivity, Sales Miss Estimates

Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.43, exceeding the $1.41 analyst consensus. Productivity savings helped offset inflationary and other cost pressures, while management highlighted strong e-commerce performance and continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and set a $177 price target, indicating confidence in P&G’s long-term brand strength and recovery prospects despite a modest target reduction. Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Procter & Gamble

Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and set a $177 price target, indicating confidence in P&G’s long-term brand strength and recovery prospects despite a modest target reduction. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup also retained a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $181 to $170, signaling continued upside potential while acknowledging more limited near-term expectations. Citigroup Price Target Update

Citigroup also retained a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $181 to $170, signaling continued upside potential while acknowledging more limited near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: P&G appointed CEO Shailesh Jejurikar as board chairman effective August 1, while Jon Moeller will retire from the board and company in August. The transition consolidates leadership but adds an execution consideration for investors. Shailesh Jejurikar Appointed Chairman

P&G appointed CEO Shailesh Jejurikar as board chairman effective August 1, while Jon Moeller will retire from the board and company in August. The transition consolidates leadership but adds an execution consideration for investors. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $21.20 billion, below the $21.38 billion consensus, while organic sales were essentially flat and volume remained unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care contributed to the shortfall. P&G Forecasts Muted 2027

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 1.5% year over year to $21.20 billion, below the $21.38 billion consensus, while organic sales were essentially flat and volume remained unchanged. Weakness in grooming and oral care contributed to the shortfall. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was conservative: EPS of $6.89–$7.11 versus a $7.07 consensus midpoint expectation, and revenue of $85.1–$86.8 billion versus an $89.5 billion consensus. Management cited tighter consumer spending, promotions, smaller pack sizes, inflation, tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $334.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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