Orographic Financial Advisors LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,592 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.7% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0%

CSCO stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The company's 50 day moving average price is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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