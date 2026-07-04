Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 12,422 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,045 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Pool worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pool by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Pool Corporation’s upcoming Q2 2026 earnings to show modest single-digit earnings growth, which could support the stock if results and guidance meet expectations. What to Expect From Pool Corporation’s Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Analysts expect Pool Corporation’s upcoming Q2 2026 earnings to show modest single-digit earnings growth, which could support the stock if results and guidance meet expectations. Neutral Sentiment: The latest news flow is mostly unrelated to Pool Corporation itself, with several articles about a “reflecting pool” vandalism case and other non-business pool-related stories that should not affect POOL shares.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,057,002.60. The trade was a 33.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Whalen purchased 525 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,771.84. The trade was a 6.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,042,747. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $219.47 on Friday. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.68 and a fifty-two week high of $345.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Pool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Pool from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pool from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $261.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pool, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pool wasn't on the list.

While Pool currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here