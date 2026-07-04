Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 76,007 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,007 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in Netflix by 20,869.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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