Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.0%

KMB stock opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average is $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark's previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is currently 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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