Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Invests $33.39 Million in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 837,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,387,000. Smurfit Westrock comprises about 5.2% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS owned 0.16% of Smurfit Westrock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 187.6% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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