Osprey Private Wealth LLC Has $17.89 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 5.1% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,553 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,804. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $295.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $792.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation.

JPMorgan declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-friendly capital return profile and highlighting management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Article Title

The bank has raised its dividend for 14 straight years, underscoring a long record of consistency that income-focused investors tend to favor. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to frame JPMorgan as undervalued relative to its long-term performance, suggesting some investors still see room for upside if earnings stay resilient. Positive Sentiment: The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Article Title

The company was highlighted as one of the “Dogs of the Dow” and a favorite large-bank holding, aided by reports of record prime-brokerage balances during recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Article Title

JPMorgan is expanding its retail banking presence in Germany with a digital-first launch, which is strategically positive over time but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short run. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly trimmed FY2027 EPS estimates for JPMorgan, though its outlook remains above consensus, so this looks like a modest watch item rather than a major setback.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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