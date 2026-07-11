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Osprey Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,065 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its Disney stake by 10.9% in the first quarter, buying 6,065 more shares and bringing its total holding to 61,855 shares worth about $5.96 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with several major funds like Vanguard, State Street, and Geode also boosting positions; hedge funds and other institutions now own about 65.71% of Disney’s shares.
  • Wall Street sentiment is still mostly positive, with analysts assigning Disney an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $133.33, even though the stock recently traded down to $95.64.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Osprey Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,855 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5%

DIS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.64. 10,669,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984,889. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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