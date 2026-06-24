Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,084,500 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $713.65 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $536.27 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The business's fifty day moving average price is $700.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.09.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here