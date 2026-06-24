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Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
June 24, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its Invesco QQQ stake by 8.8% in the first quarter, selling 2,352 shares and leaving it with 24,305 shares worth about $14.0 million. QQQ remains the firm’s fourth-largest holding, making up roughly 3.4% of its portfolio.
  • Institutional ownership in QQQ remains significant, with hedge funds and other investors accounting for 44.58% of the ETF. Several firms increased their positions in recent quarters, including Mariner LLC, Sovran Advisors, and Corepath Wealth Partners.
  • The article notes mixed broader sentiment around QQQ: some commentary sees the recent AI and tech selloff as temporary and supported by strong earnings and GDP trends, while other takes warn that higher inflation and a hawkish Fed could pressure growth stocks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,305 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,084,500 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $713.65 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $536.27 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The business's fifty day moving average price is $700.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.09.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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