OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 12,902 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,032 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 54.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,308 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 629,610 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 86,290 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.8% during the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 73,188 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $482,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bank of America Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $379.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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