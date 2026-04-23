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OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires Shares of 432,430 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LX

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
LexinFintech logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired 432,430 shares of LexinFintech in Q4 (about $1.41M), increasing its stake to roughly 0.26%.
  • Multiple institutions have recently added to positions—most notably JPMorgan Chase boosted its stake 67.6% to 3,528,164 shares—while Allianz, HCEP, GSA and Oasis also increased or initiated holdings.
  • LexinFintech reported Q results of $0.10 EPS on $434.95M revenue, announced a $0.188 per‑share dividend payable June 3 (ex‑dividend Apr 24), trades with a market cap near $395M, and carries a consensus "Hold" price target of $3.50.
  • Interested in LexinFintech? Here are five stocks we like better.

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 432,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of LexinFintech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 67.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,528,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 1,423,034 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $5,924,000. HCEP Management Ltd increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 81.7% in the third quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 1,711,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 769,522 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 1,611.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 188,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 177,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 50.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 718,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 239,705 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Report on LX

LexinFintech Stock Up 2.2%

LX stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.35.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $434.95 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

LexinFintech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,589.0%. LexinFintech's payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: LX is a China-based consumer finance and digital banking platform primarily serving young, underbanked consumers. The company's core offering is point-of-sale installment financing, enabling eligible customers to split purchases into fixed monthly payments with transparent fees. Leveraging proprietary data analytics and credit scoring models, LexinFintech underwrites consumer loans for online purchases and provides credit lines that support a variety of retail and e-commerce transactions.

In addition to its flagship installment loan service, LexinFintech has developed wealth management and fintech-as-a-service products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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