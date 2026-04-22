OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 6.0% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of SEA worth $228,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SEA by 219.4% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of SEA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $25,791,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after buying an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Price Performance

SE stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.34.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. SEA's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SEA

In related news, Director David Y. Ma sold 176,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $15,473,515.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 895,364 shares in the company, valued at $78,398,071.84. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,464,452 shares of company stock valued at $128,954,641 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an "Overweight" rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More.

JPMorgan slightly trimmed its price target from $170 to $168 but kept an "Overweight" rating, leaving a large implied upside vs. the current price — a constructive analyst view that can support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More.

Several institutional investors have been increasing positions (e.g., Fred Alger, Oversea Chinese Bank, SG Americas, Charles Lim, Tennessee Dept. of Treasury), signaling continued institutional support and offsetting some selling pressure from insiders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More.

An Alger Mid Cap investor letter noted fund underperformance and trading activity in Q1 — comments like this can prompt rebalancing by active managers but don’t directly change Sea’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling was disclosed this week and is the clearest near-term negative: Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (114,094 on Apr 16 and 145,072 on Apr 17 — ~259k shares total), COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares, and other insiders (including Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang) sold multiple tranches at ~ $90–$92. The size/timing of these sales can create selling pressure and raise short-term confidence concerns. Read More.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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