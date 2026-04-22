OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,920 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 28,001 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 0.9% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Illumina worth $35,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $124.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.39. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.69.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,896,173.78. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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